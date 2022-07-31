Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

The sheriff said the tree crushed the vehicle, killing deputy Jamie Reynolds "instantly."

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County community is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience.

Deputy Jamie Reynolds was traveling in his patrol car Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on Ga. Hwy. 16 when a large pine tree fell just east of Shoal Creek Road, the sheriff's office said.

"The tree crushed the passenger compartment of the vehicle, killing Deputy Reynolds instantly," Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

Dix, along with other members of his office, notified his wife and two children of the tragedy at their home, he said.

Reynolds began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and joined the Spalding County Sheriff's Office in 2021, they said.

"He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems," Sheriff Dix said.

The Georgia State Patrol said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.