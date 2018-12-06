MONROE, Ga. -- At least one person was killed in a shooting involving the Walton County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon.

A second person was injured, according to the GBI who is now investigating. It happened at a home on Lovers Lane in rural Monroe, Georgia.

Nelly Miles of GBI said family members called 911 around 4 p.m. after 26-year-old Chavius Hollis had a gun and was "acting erratically." When authorities arrived, they went inside of the home with a family member.

Miles said that Hollis raised his gun and a deputy fired shots. Hollis died from his injuries.

A family member was also injured in the shooting. It's unclear at this time if they were shot by Hollis or if they were hit by a deputy’s bullet.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

