Deputy marshal hurt in officer-involved shooting in Troup County

Authorities said a deputy marshal with the Troup County Marshal’s Office was taken to the hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement saying that the incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange.
Other details about what happened have not been released yet.
The injured deputy marshal was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
The Board of Commissioners said that the county manager has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. The county plans to release more details when the investigation concludes.