Deputy marshal hurt in officer-involved shooting in Troup County

Here is what we know.

Authorities said a deputy marshal with the Troup County Marshal’s Office was taken to the hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement saying that the incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. at Glass Bridge Park in LaGrange.

Other details about what happened have not been released yet.

The injured deputy marshal was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.