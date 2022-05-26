Deputy shoots back at 13-year-old girl in Fayette County, GBI says

Investigators said the girl was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office returned fire on a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Around 8:44 p.m., a man called the sheriff's office for help with a custody exchange dispute, the GBI said, involving a 3-year-old.

They arrived at 135 Carnoustie Way at 8:52 p.m., spoke with the caller, then followed him to a home.

GBI said the man parked in front of the home, then walked to the bottom of the front porch steps. When the deputy went to walk up the driveway, investigators said a 13-year-old girl came out of the home with a handgun.

The girl shot at the deputy, reports said, hitting the man who initially called the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the deputy "returned fire multiple times" and hit the girl. EMS took her to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EMS took the caller, who was shot, to Grady Hospital and GBI said he was in stable condition.

An independent investigation is underway by the GBI, and they said the information would be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review once they are finished.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call GBI Region 2 Field Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477) online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US