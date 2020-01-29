LUDOWICI, Ga. — The start of their message recounted the series of events that led to Deputy Sheldon's Whiteman's death, but it ended with three heartfelt words: "Your life mattered."

Atlanta Police were the latest Georgia law enforcement agency to honor a south Georgia deputy who died while pursuing a suspect who ran from a traffic stop.

The chase happened in Long County on Jan. 23 around 3 a.m. Officers from the city of Ludowici were in pursuit of a vehicle, and Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman joined them. But at some point during the chase, he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the woodline alongside a rural highway.

Authorities took him to a local hospital, but he didn't survive. He left behind a wife, three children and father.

On Wednesday, Georgia's largest police department took a moment to honor Whiteman's sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Chief Erika Shields and the men and women of the City of Atlanta Police Department send their heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Whiteman and the Long County Sheriff's Department," the message said.

Meanwhile, the person accused of starting the chase that led to the deadly crash is still on the run.

In the days since Whiteman's death, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles has offered thanks to many across the state and the nation who have offered their condolences and prayers.

He also announced details for the fallen deputy's funeral, which will be taking place later in the week. Visitation will be on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Long County High School Gymnasium. The funeral will be held there on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The sheriff also released information for a law enforcement vehicle escort and motorcade that will guide Deputy Whiteman's body through the middle of town and give the community a chance to honor him before he's laid to rest.

