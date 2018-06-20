FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a deputy shot and killed a man inside his home Tuesday night.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to Carbonne Court in the southwest corner of the county for a domestic dispute at around 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived to the home, they were met by the caller, a woman, who led three deputies into her home and into the kitchen area.

As they were discussing what was happening, the woman's husband entered the kitchen holding a gun.

One of the deputies saw the gun and discharged his weapon, killing the husband.

No other people were inside the home at the time of the incident and the deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave as GBI takes over investigations.

