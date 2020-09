Lexington deputy shot, standoff with suspect in home continues

Neighbors should stay inside as law enforcement work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County deputy was shot during what officers believe was a domestic incident between a husband and wife.

Law enforcement responded to an area near the Manchester Park subdivision around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. That's in an area off Old Barnwell Road.

According to the Lexington Sheriff's Department, three officers responded to a home on a call that a domestic situation was in progress. Officers say it involved a husband and wife. The wife was able to get out of the home and call 9-1-1.

At some point shortly after the officers arrived, deputies the husband fired a shot that hit one of the officers in the upper body.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with what are non life-threatening injuries. Officers said the deputy has now been released from the hospital and is back with his family.

The suspect is still inside the home and officers believe he is alone. At this point, officers say they continue to try and make contact with him.

Deputies are telling people in that area to stay inside as law enforcement work to negotiate with the man.

This is a breaking news update and WLTX will have more as soon as it's available.

#BREAKING: Large first responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision after one deputy was shot. Neighbors should stay inside as we work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man. pic.twitter.com/lmi8l4HrM4 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 5, 2020