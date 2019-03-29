ATLANTA — We're now learning more about moments leading up to the tragic and sudden death of a standout Georgia Tech football player - a death that has left so many who knew him with questions.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 325-pound senior was often referred to as a rising star at the research university. He started playing defensive tackle as a true freshman in 2016. His sudden death a week earlier has left his team stunned.

An Atlanta police report shows Brandon Adams' friends were with him in the garage of 154 Centennial Way - a condo not too far away from the Georgia Tech campus.

The report, citing witnesses, said they were practicing step dances and took a water break. That's when Adams allegedly went to drink some water but ended up falling backward, hitting his head on the ground and starting to convulse. He was taken to Emory Hospital.

The police report said that "based on the information proved by Georgia Tech Police, Mr. Adams' passing appeared to be natural and that there was no apparent foul play involved."

Still, Georgia Tech spokesperson Tracey Reeves said they continue to "review all aspects of Brandon Adams' death."

RELATED