Former East Point officers indicted following shooting that left a man paralyzed

The victim's attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the cities of East Point and South Fulton, as well as both officers that have now been indicted.

Three years after East Point Police officers opened fire on a stolen black Nissan and left a man paralyzed -- two of them have been indicted.

The shooting happened in Dec. 2018. Police and the victim's attorneys have given different stories about what happened that day. In the end, Devin Nolley has lost the ability to walk.

Former officers Rodney Etienne and Shiron Nicole Varner were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on Monday. 11Alive is working to confirm which charges they are facing.

According to authorities, an officer in an unmarked East Point police car identified a stolen black Nissan in a gas station parking lot. Several marked police cars joined the unmarked vehicle and followed the Nissan to a Publix parking lot on Carmia Drive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said uniformed officers walked up to the Nissan. The driver, identified as Nolley, then reversed and rammed the unmarked police car. Officers then fired upon the Nissan, which then drove toward I-285. Officers from the City of South Fulton then joined the pursuit, records show.

Once Nolley reached the interstate, the Nissan stopped and he exited his vehicle, according to the GBI. He was eventually captured in the nearby wood line.

According to one of Nolley's attorneys, Jackie Patterson, his client never rammed a police car.

“My client simply backed up and drove around them, and that’s when they started shooting at him at the Camp Creek Marketplace," Patterson said in 2019.

Patterson also claimed that officers rammed Nolley's vehicle, causing him to lose control.

“He jumped out of the vehicle, jumped over the rail to head towards the woods and that’s when they shot him four times in the back and he was completely unarmed," Patterson said in 2019. "He was shot twice in the back and twice in the legs."