Police still looking for answers in 17-year-old's shooting death, asking for public's help

The shooting happened at 102 Ollie Street just across the street from Washington Park in Atlanta's Hunter Hills neighborhood on May 11.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are still looking for answers after a teen boy was shot to death earlier this month in the Hunter Hills neighborhood.

A $2,000 reward is up for anyone who could provide the police with information that leads to an arrest.

It's been almost two weeks and police still do not know much about the shooting. It happened at 102 Ollie Street just across the street from Washington Park.

Devon Mitchell, 17, died over a week ago after being taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

11Alive's Dawn White was at the scene when the shooting happened. She captured video of a large police presence that was focused on a dark car in the parking lot.

.@Atlanta_Police are focusing on a dark car in the parking lot. The trunk is open, and police are looking on the ground in the area around the car. The perimeter around the park is VERY big and blocked with police tape. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ZF6vwCKkv7 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) May 12, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 404-546-4235.

Those who would like to remain anonymous could either call on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online here.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.