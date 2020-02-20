ATLANTA — After two weeks in quarantine, more passengers have left the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship docked in Japan.

Passengers testing negative for the coronavirus were free to go. NBC News reported that all passengers are expected to be off the ship this week.

An elderly couple from Atlanta was on that ship. Clyde and Renee Smith, who are 80 years old, are quarantined in a Tokyo hospital.

Their son said he's concerned because they still test positive for the virus despite not showing symptoms.

The couple is starting to wonder what is going on - and when they'll finally be able to come home.

"I don't think the medical community has any current, firm knowledge of what's going on there," Clyde said.

"So, we're being unwilling guinea pigs," Renee said.

The couple is now undergoing testing every 48 hours. They must test negative before they can return to the U.S.

Despite the setbacks, they are staying upbeat.

