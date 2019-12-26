ATLANTA — Diana Elliot, the Atlanta mother who said she was overwhelmed when she left her son with special needs at Grady Hospital earlier this month and then received an outpouring of support from other mothers, is due in court again on Thursday.

Elliot will face a preliminary hearing, which could reveal more details about her decision to bring her 14-year-old to Grady and leave him there as she struggled with the demands of caring for him and three other children while they lived out of a hotel.

She faces one felony charge of child cruelty.

RELATED: Moms show up at court to support 'overwhelmed' mom who left son with Down syndrome at hospital

Elliot was granted a signature bond at an earlier court proceeding, where a group of moms showed up in an extraordinary show of solidarity.

Elliot had no previous criminal record and had never been arrested before. She argued she felt completely overwhelmed trying to care for her son and the other three of her children, and dropped him off at a place she thought he would be safe.

Police said he was found wandering around outside the hospital alone and allege he was malnourished. The boy is said to be non-verbal. He and his three siblings are currently in the care of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

RELATED: 'I did the same thing she did' | Mom speaks on abandoning her son with special needs at the hospital

At her previous hearing, the other mothers said they knew the difficult place Elliot was coming from.

The Executive Director of the National Down Syndrome Association said they will bring their support to this case for as long as Elliot needs it.

“This isn’t just today,” said Sheryl Arno. “We are not leaving her. We are not leaving this family. We are in this for the long haul”

She is being represented by Macon attorney Brian Jarrad, who is working pro bono. He has three adopted sons with Down syndrome, like Elliot's child, and has said jail is not the right place for her.

