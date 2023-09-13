Donate diapers to those in need | How to help in Atlanta

Donations in person will be taken until Thursday, Sept. 21.

ATLANTA — Looking to lend a hand to families across metro Atlanta?

Now's your chance with the upcoming Diaper Drive, which will help collect essential baby supplies for families across the metro.

It's all the vision of District 1 Council member Jason Winston in partnership with Helping Mamas, an organization that helps provide aid to Georgia families amid the high cost of baby supplies.

“As the father of young girls, I know how expensive it is to raise a child,” Winston said. “Last year’s drive was a success, but we’re aiming to make an even bigger impact this year. I’d like to thank the businesses participating, and I am urging all Atlantans to contribute, either by dropping off supplies or donating online.”

Donations in person will be taken until Thursday, Sept. 21.

Where can I drop supplies off

• Squash Blossom Boutique, 519 Memorial Drive SE Suite B-01

• Community Grounds, 1297 McDonough Boulevard SE

• Black Coffee ATL, 1800 Jonesboro Road SE

• 3 Parks Wine Shop, 451 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Suite C

• Grant Park Coffeehouse, 337 Georgia Avenue SE

• The Nest, 1040 Grant Street SE No. 600

• Red’s Beer Garden, 1328 Boulevard SE

Can I donate online?