FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Like any college student these days, Anitra Gunn was active on social media. She liked to make jokes, reply back to funny memes and, recently - in the days before her death - posted some things that may raise an eyebrow to some.

In what appears to be the Twitter account belonging to the Fort Valley State University student from Atlanta, she has several posts about school, including a tweet from September talking about how she was ready to graduate.

On Feb. 6, the day after her home and tires were damaged, she retweeted, “Folks don’t see any wrong in what they do.”

Her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, 22, was arrested and charged Feb. 19 in this incident, although she never mentioned him in the original police report.

Three days later - another retweet: “I can’t be around anybody that makes me feel like everything I do is wrong.”

And then on Feb. 11, three days before she disappeared, she tweeted, “I should have really evaluated the people I gave my time to but I always try to see the good in them. I’m learning.”

While we'll never know the meaning behind any of these tweets, it may help police in the investigation.

Police said Gunn - a 2016 graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta - was last seen on Feb. 14 at around 11:30 a.m. She spoke to her father that day and he said he wished her a happy Valentine's Day.

Just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, her body was found about 150 yards off Greer Road in a wooded area, Peach County Sheriff Terry W. Deese said in a press conference. He added that her body was partially covered, as if "someone tried to hide it."

The Peach County Sheriff said the only person of interest in the case was Gunn's boyfriend.

Chris Gunn, Antira's father, said he was thankful for the search efforts for his daughter and that they are still trying to process the devastating news.

