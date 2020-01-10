Digital mural dedicated to John Lewis unveiled in downtown Atlanta

The 174-foot-long digital mural, which is reportedly the length of two basketball courts, was designed by Craig “Flux” Singleton through Georgia’s Own Credit Union.

ATLANTA — A billboard honoring the life and legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis was unveiled in downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

The 174-foot-long digital mural, which is reportedly the length of two basketball courts, was designed by Craig “Flux” Singleton through Georgia’s Own Credit Union.

A representative for the credit union writes the renowned Atlanta-based artist “uses vibrant color schemes that captivatingly tell the true story of the Black experience.”

"It is a tremendous honor to illustrate an incredible leader who spent his lifetime working for the advancement of our people,” Singleton said. “It's only right that I pay homage, as John Lewis is a powerful example of what you can achieve with focus, drive, dedication, will power and courage.”

The mural unveiling coincides with the state's voter registration deadline, which is October 5.

The tribute also features the hashtag #GeorgiasOwnHero, as this mural marks the launch of a social campaign that will honor local heroes from all walks of life, with one being selected each month to appear on the building-top signs

“Choosing John Lewis as our first #GeorgiasOwnHero was a no-brainer, but we certainly know that many heroes walk amongst us every day without any fanfare, so we look forward to finding those difference-makers in our community and giving them the spotlight they deserve,” Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union wrote in a statement.

“Our artist partner Craig did a magnificent job capturing the many faces of John Lewis. We chose to display the mural in the days leading up to the deadline for Georgians to register to vote because the importance of voting is one of the most prevailing lessons we learned from Representative Lewis,” Preter said.