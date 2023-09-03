Art display in Summerville dedicated to disability rights advocate, service dog

Spann Cordle is disability advocate and beloved member of the Summerville community. He and his service dog, Fin, are known by the whole town.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — A local advocate for people with disabilities is having his cause turned in to art.

Spann Cordle is disability rights advocate and beloved member of the Summerville community.

He has worked at the local Walmart for 16 years. He and his service dog, Finn, are known by the whole town.

Local artist Billy Smith chose to feature Spann and Finn on a life sized coke bottle displayed in the town.

Spann said he hopes the art inspires people.

"When I looked at it, my mouth dropped, it was absolutely phenomenal," Spann said.

"Maybe someone who is disabled will see that image, will see that bottle and think, if Spann can do that, why can't I? It's a chance to show that perseverance and determination, you can do anything!"