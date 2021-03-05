Disaster relief assistance available for some Georgia nonprofits after severe weather, tornadoes

The deadline to submit an application for physical property damage is July 6, 2021 and the deadline to submit economic injury applications is Feb. 7, 2022.

ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced on Friday that there is disaster relief assistance available for Georgia private nonprofit organizations.

The deadline to submit an application for physical property damage is July 6, 2021, and the deadline to submit economic injury applications is Feb. 7, 2022.

The SBA said disaster assistance is available for nonprofits that do not provide critical services related to the government like food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, and schools.

The loans became available after President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for parts of Georgia that were impacted in March from severe storms and tornadoes.

The SBA said private nonprofits in Coweta, Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Lumpkin Pickens, Rabun, and White counties are eligible to apply.

Private nonprofit organizations are able to borrow up to $2 million to repair damages at a 2% interest rate up to 30 years. Additionally, the SBA said applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is also available even if an organization did not suffer any physical property damage.