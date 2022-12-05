'Disco Kroger' in Buckhead officially closing this week

The Kroger Co. has operated at the location for 47 years on Piedmont Road.

ATLANTA — It's the end of an era in Buckhead. After 47 years in business, the Kroger, better known as "Disco Kroger" is shutting its doors.

The grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta will be officially closing on Friday. They said their lease ends in 2023 and redevelopment in the area continues.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle previously reported that Regency Centers plans to tear down the development to make room for a new grocer among other things.

The real estate firm said it will preserve the grocer's iconic disco ball and mural, which pays tribute to the disco and nightclub "Limelight" that used to be next door to the Kroger.

This is the second Kroger store to close in as many weeks.

A location off Commerce Drive in Decatur shut down on Dec. 2 due to "declining sales and negative profit over an extended period," the company said.