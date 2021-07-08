Goodbye 'Disco Kroger,' new grocery chain set to move in

The party will still go on as the firm said it will preserve the grocer's iconic disco ball and mural.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — It's lights out for Buckhead's "Disco Kroger,: as a new grocer is set to make moves into its location amid new renovations at the busy shopping center.

Disco Kroger is a 1970s-era store tucked away off of Piedmont Road near Peachtree Road in Buckhead. It will be torn down by Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center's owner Regency Center, according to 11Alive's partner, the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

There's no word on why Kroger will not be involved with the project and the grocery giant could not immediately be reached for comment. The Business Chronicle reports that Regency Centers' Paul Munana announced in a Buckhead Design Review Committee meeting on July 7 that the firm wants to replace the Kroger with a new grocer.

However, the party will still go on as the firm said it will preserve the grocer's iconic disco ball and mural, which pays tribute to the disco and nightclub "Limelight" that used to be next door to the Kroger.

Construction on a new grocery store could begin late 2022 and could be finished as early as 2024.Other improvements are in the works for the shopping center's retail stores, as the firm focuses on a more modern look, the Business Chronicle reported.

Additionally, Regency Center said it could potentially fill large parking lot spaces with new retail businesses. It is also in a short walking distance from two MARTA stations. CEO of Regency Centers Lisa Palmer said in a video interview that it will be critically important to continue have shopping centers that have grocery stores and restaurants to feed growing communities.