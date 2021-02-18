'Sting-Ball' distraction device used during Hall County standoff sparked fire, officials say

They said the fire was caused by a "Sting-Ball" that was used by the sheriff's office during the course of the situation.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — What started off as a call about a man barricaded in Hall County last week took an interesting turn as sheriff's deputies worked to get the man to come outside the home peacefully.

Eventually, hours later, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said the man did safely exit the house on Underwood Drive. However, a fire had to be put out at the scene, according to Hall County Fire Services.

They said the fire was caused by a "Sting-Ball" that was used by the sheriff's office during the course of the situation.

The sheriff's office explained in a statement that in some" high-risk situations," the SWAT team will use distraction devices as a way to "minimize the risk of injury to deputies, the public and offenders."

"During the standoff situation with the armed man last week, one such device was used," they said.

They said the Sting-Ball ejects small rubber pellets with a flash charge. It landed on flammable material and caused a fire, according to authorities.

"Hall County Fire Services personnel arrived on the scene to find an approximately 2,000 square foot A-frame home with fire throughout the second floor," fire officials said on Friday after the incident happened.

Fire crews had been on standby at the scene, so they were able to promptly put the flames out.

Authorities were initially called around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 12 to respond to the home about the man, possibly armed with a gun, who was barricaded inside. As a result, they evacuated nearby homes just as a precaution.

On their Facebook page, they updated residents around 2:30 p.m. saying they were still working hard to try to get a peaceful resolution. In a 3:45 p.m. update, the sheriff's office said the man had walked out of the home.

"Use of these devices always comes with some risk, however, they can be very effective in reaching a peaceful conclusion in scenarios where negotiations have had no effect or the subject refuses to cooperate," the sheriff's office said in their statement.

"While it is unfortunate there was unintentional damage to the residence, the offender subsequently existed the home and was arrested without injury to law enforcement or himself, which is always the desired outcome," they added.