DNR searching for missing swimmer on Lake Lanier

Authorities are searching the Flat Creek area.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — State game wardens have joined the search for a missing swimmer on Lake Lanier.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon said that the agency was assisting in the search for a missing adult who they believe jumped off a pontoon boat around noon on Saturday and didn't resurface.

The search is currently underway in the Flat Creek area of Lake Lanier west of Oakwood in Hall County.

While unrelated, the incident location reported by DNR is a short distance away from another missing swimmer search. Authorities have been looking for 20-year-old Dorian Adonis Pinson of Greenville, S.C. since April 18.