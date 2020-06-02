MARIETTA, Ga. — Someone out there is holding on to a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $465,555.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, located at 3595 Canton Rd., for the Feb. 5 drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-18-35-38-40.

No winner has come forward to claim the prize, yet. They have 180 days from the draw date to claim it.

Money raised by Georgia Lottery Corporation goes toward specific education programs including Georgia's HOPE Scholarship Program and the state's Pre-K program.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education.

