Dog flu outbreak affecting metro Atlanta animal shelters, officials say

LifeLine Community Animal Center has several confirmed cases while Fulton County Animal services is battling an outbreak.

ATLANTA — Canine flu is hitting several shelters in the metro Atlanta area, with an outbreak happening at the Fulton County Animal Shelter, according to a Facebook post from LifeLine Animal Project.

Dogs in Fulton and DeKalb counties have tested positive for Canine flu, with three shelters reporting confirmed cases:

DeKalb County Animal Services

LifeLine Community Animal Center

Fulton County Animal Services

LifeLine, which manages all three shelters, said they will take precautionary steps to keep their dogs safe as the flu continues to spread.

The uptick in metro Atlanta cases is due to a nationwide outbreak of Canine flu, according to a Facebook post from DeKalb County Animal Services. The shelter urges pet owners to check their dogs for symptoms of Canine flu, which include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing and lethargy.

The sickness spreads much like the human flu, according to the post. Dogs are at a higher risk if they sniff, sneeze on or lick other dogs. The shelter advises pet owners to keep their dogs home if they are experiencing symptoms.

Currently, the Fulton County shelter is battling an outbreak while being over-capacity. The shelter is continuing to treat sick dogs and implement safety measures to “help slow the spread of the virus,” according to one of their Facebook posts. If you would like to donate to Fulton County shelter or LifeLine Community, click here.