ATLANTA — If you've been on social media this week, whether it be Instagram, Facebook or ... well, Tindr, you've likely seen the meme.

Some are calling it the "social challenge," but did you know that country music superstar Dolly Parton was the first to post the four-photo mosaic. That's why some have given it the name "Dolly Parton Challenge," as the #hashtag is currently trending on Twitter.

On Jan. 21, Parton took to her Facebook page with her collage: A professional-looking profile picture for LinkedIn, a picture of her in a Christmas sweater for Facebook, a stylish, black and white photo for Instagram and Parton posing as a Playboy bunny for a Tinder profile picture.

She added on her post: "Get you a woman who can do it all 😉"

Well, it went viral and has caused a social phenomenon with celebrities, athletes and, probably your next-door neighbor posting similar memes.

Even the Emory Police Department took part in the fun. They said, "Get you a police department that can do it all!

And the Georgia State University mascot, Pounce, took the Dolly Parton Challenge: "When your mascot can do it all."

And how could we resist at 11Alive? Our very own Aisha Howard and Kaitlyn Ross took the challenge.

Here is Aisha's:

And then here is Kaitlyn's with the hilarious caption: "On social media like.... (don’t know if I nailed it, but there are a lot of dog pics, so that’s got to count for something 🤣) Have you seen this going around? It’s cracking me up!"

But, we think Ryan Seacrest may have won the challenge with his.

Have you taken the challenge? Tag #11Alive in your post so we can see!

