The son of a Newton County Commissioner faces several charges after a dispute with his child's mother.

On May 7, the woman brought her daughter to visit, Jessie Henderson, at a home on Puckett Street.

According to the police report filed by the child's mother, at some point during the visit, Henderson got angry and when she tried to leave, he followed her to the car, opened the door, bent her cell phone until it broke and threw a rock at the windshield.

The rock ended up on top of the car causing damage.

The mother was able to get away and drive to a police station where she filed a report. She told police Henderson is known to take drugs and believe he may have been on drugs during the incident.

Henderson is the son of Newton County Commissioner J.C. Henderson.

He was arrested by Covington Police and for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and obstructing a person making an emergency call.

Henderson has charges for probation violation with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

© 2018 WXIA