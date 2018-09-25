GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a domestic incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

According to Gwinnett County Police, the shooting happened off Alex Lane in Lawrenceville around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police said a divorced couple living in the same home got into a dispute, and the ex-husband assaulted the woman. The woman was able to escape, and the man grabbed a firearm and barricaded himself inside the home.

When police arrived to the home, the man came out on the porch and, according to officers, pointed it in the direction of the responding unit. The officers shot the suspect multiple times, and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine if the man fired a shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the shooting.

