Domestic dispute leads to 63-year-old shot by officer in Rockmart, GBI says

Witnesses told GBI investigators that the man had reached for a gun that was on his waist and then an officer fired his gun-- shooting the man.

ROCKMART, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a domestic dispute led to a 63-year-old man being shot by an officer in Rockmart Wednesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Polk County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after the man was shot. No officers were injured in the incident, the GBI said.

According to the GBI's preliminary investigation, officers were sent to the domestic dispute around 1:15 p.m. The GBI said this led officers to the 1200 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Rockmart, where they encountered the 63-year-old.

Witnesses told GBI investigators that the man had reached for a gun that was on his waist and then an officer fired his gun -- shooting the man. He was taken to the hospital critically hurt.

The GBI is still investigating what led up to the shooting. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be handed over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review.