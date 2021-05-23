Dominique Wilkins says he was denied service at Buckhead restaurant because of his race

The restaurant claims he was denied seating because he did not meet their dress code requirements.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins says he was turned away from a Buckhead restaurant over the color of his skin on Saturday.

It apparently happened at Le Bilboquet, a French bistro in the The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.

"In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today," he wrote on Twitter.

The restaurant claims he was turned away because of the way he was dressed. In a statement on Twitter, they said their policy prohibits "athletic clothing."

"We do our best to accommodate all of our guests. We have a “business casual” dress code which includes jeans & sneakers but prohibits athletic clothing including sweat pants & tops. The definition of “casual” is ever evolving, we strive to maintain our policy requirements daily," the restaurant said on Twitter.

Responses to the statement from the restaurant show apparent photos of other guests wearing athletic attire and say it was not the first instance this happened.

The Hall of Famer said on Twitter that when he first got to the restaurant, they told him there were no tables. They then told him he was "not dressed fashionably enough."

"I guess if there were no tables, then why the follow up comment?," Wilkins tweeted.

He said if they just told him there were no tables, he'd be fine with that, "But they looked me up and down before that and then said that and to add insult, talked about how my clothes were not appropriate when I was wearing designer casual pants and a shirt," he wrote.