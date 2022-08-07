Police: Shooting reported at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood

The address points to Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments in the Bankhead neighborhood.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. The address points to the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments.

Around 2 p.m., police told 11Alive the scene was still active and that they'd provide more details as they became available.