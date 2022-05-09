Churches offering donations for Georgia flooding victims in Chattooga County

People can get their hands on water, clothing, hot meals, and more.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple churches in Chattooga County are providing assistance to the northwest Georgia communities affected by flooding from heavy rains over the weekend.

Some parts of Chattooga and neighboring Floyd County received more than a foot of rain in just a matter of hours, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency for that part of the state.

North Summerville Baptist Church at 119 Maplewood Dr. in Summerville plans on having bottled water available for residents who are without clean water.

Volunteers will be handing out water there until 5 p.m. Monday. They will also be giving away clothes as well, according to the Chattooga County EMA.

Meanwhile in Trion, Central Avenue Baptist Church and Barry Peppers, Associational Missionary announced they will also have a water giveaway Monday between noon and 5 p.m. at their location at 14074 Highway 27.

Families there will each receive two cases of water and a hot meal. The Chattooga County EMA also said cleanup kits will be available there.

Heavy rain impacted portions of Chattooga and Floyd counties, where a flash flood emergency and flash flood warnings have been in place.

Several roads and businesses have flooded in these counties.

Additionally, metro Atlanta counties are under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Monday.