Doorbell video shows moments gunfire broke out between Douglas County deputies, man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Video from a doorbell camera shows what happens moments before deputies and a man exchanged gunfire in a Douglas County neighborhood Wednesday. Family friends said Steven Blunt died from his injuries from the shooting.

The scene stemmed from a response Wednesday morning that started at a nearby school. There, there were reports of a man with a gun at a Special Olympics event at New Manchester High's stadium.

The school went on lockdown for a while as resource officers and Douglas County deputies looked into the claims. As they searched for the alleged armed man, deputies said they spotted him, as he ran outside. They set up a perimeter in the area and the investigation landed at a nearby home on Ferncrest Place.

That's where the shooting occurred.

It's still unclear if Blunt, the person deputies encountered at the home, is the same man who prompted the school lockdown.

Doorbell video, given to 11Alive from the homeowner, shows what happened moments before the shooting.11Alive edited the original 42-second clip that was provided and is not showing the moment the Blunt appears to fall to the ground.

In the other portions of video we are showing, you hear the sound of a door opening as people approach the residence. You can also see a man, Blunt, appear into the camera frame and he greets the deputy, who identifies himself as an investigator with the sheriff's office.

Deputy: "What's your name?"

Blunt: "Steven Blunt."

Deputy: "Steven Blunt? Alright."

The two chat for a brief moment and the deputy asks Blunt what he's been up to during the day.

Blunt: "Nothing much."

All of a sudden, you see movement and gunfire breaks out. A series of several shots can be heard in the video. Deputies also scream out "shots fired."

Deputies said the man was taken the hospital with gunshot wounds; a family friend said Blunt later died. 11Alive crews on scene of the shooting also spotted the county coroner's office there.