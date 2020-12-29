Doraville closes last city-ran jail in DeKalb County

According to the city, it officially closed down its city-operated jail on Monday.

Doraville has closed what was the last active city-operated jail in DeKalb County, the city said Tuesday.

"Going forward, the city will work in partnership with DeKalb County to transport arrestees directly to their facilities," the city said in a statement. "The change was made to minimize liability for Doraville and begin operating in the same manner as every other city in the county."

According to the city, people who were employed by the city as jailers "have been transitioned to other positions within the police department."