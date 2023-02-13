Doraville Police officer arrested in connection to 16-year-old's death

This is a developing story.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Doraville police officer has been arrested in connection to 16-year-old Susana Morales' death, according to the Gwinnett Police Department.

A release stated Miles Bryant, 22, with the Doraville Police Department, is being charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime. Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Last week, Morales's remains were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow County line. She had been missing for more than six months. Morales had initially been reported missing on July 26, 2022.

11Alive reached out to Doraville Police to see if they have a statement to provide regarding Bryant's arrest.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said its detectives continue to investigate Morales' death. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip.

