Sen. Ossoff secures funding to boost infrastructure of Buford Highway in Doraville

Construction is expected to start in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Infrastructure upgrades are coming to Buford Highway thanks to Atlanta's own U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The senator gathered with Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), and MARTA officials to announce pedestrian safety improvements for Buford Highway.

Officials said there have been 32 pedestrian accidents on this stretch of highway in the last five years. Doraville officials wrote a letter to Ossoff asking for funds. He announced he was able to secure $1.5 million.

The planned upgrades will also include a new pedestrian sidewalk connecting Buford Highway to Interstate 85.

Ossoff said the funds will also help save lives and prevent injuries in an area that sees a lot of foot traffic.

"A lot of folks who rely on sidewalks and crossings not principally for recreation but in order to accomplish the basic tasks of their daily lives," he said. "(They) face this threat of a collision with an automobile can be fatal and if not fatal then fundamentally life-changing."