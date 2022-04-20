This is what Doraville is doing to become more eco-friendly

City leaders approved two measures to make way for more electric vehicles.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville leaders are throwing their support into bringing electrified transportation to the area and making it a more eco-friendly city.

During the city council's meeting on Monday, leaders approved an ordinance that will require all new residential construction to include infrastructure supporting electric vehicles. This could mean apartment buildings making space for charging stations.

"Doraville does not currently have a single electric vehicle charging space for the thousands of apartment units in the city," Councilman Andy Yeoman, who sponsored the measure, said.

He added it would help new home buyers add charging systems to their homes at a lower cost and with more ease. Doraville's new ordinance updates the existing code to support EVs, ensuring all new residence options have enough room for the electric panel and can support it in a garage or carport, according to a news release.

“The ordinance also addresses a growing concern of EV charging inequity,” Yeoman said. “Vehicle charging is now largely limited to those living in single-family homes."

The adjusted ordinance will require one EV charging spot for every 75 parking spots created in new multi-family and commercial developments, such as apartment and condominium complexes.

"The second measure adopted by City Council called on the city to move toward electrifying its own transportation," a city spokesperson said.

It would require the city to include electric and hybrid vehicle options in its evaluation of new city vehicles, according to a news release. With the city required to include electric and hybrid vehicle options, it can reach its end goal of having an entire city fleet of transportation be EVs or hybrid vehicles.