Doraville announces grant opportunity for business owners

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville is giving business owners an opportunity to improve the appearance of their storefronts through a new grant.

According to a release from the city, the new grant is aimed at revitalizing the city, while strengthening local businesses.

The Small and Local Business Facade Improvement Grant is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. It will cover up to half of the estimated work cost– to beautify businesses up to $25,000.

"As a team, we are hoping the building improvements will assist local businesses in increasing sales, attracting new shoppers, and promoting improvements of adjacent buildings and suites," Director of Planning and Community Development Naomi Siodmok said. "We are excited to support the longevity of the City of Doraville’s business community."

Officials said local business or commercial property owners can apply. Applications will then be reviewed by Doraville's economic development team starting Jan. 23, 2023. The deadline to apply for the grant is July 28, 2023.