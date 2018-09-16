DORAVILLE, Ga. -- A security guard has been arrested for impersonating a police officer in Doraville.

Police there said Eric Stone claimed to work for Gwinnett police. It turns out he was a security guard at Gib's Jazz Club off Buford Highway. He now faces the impersonating an officer charge.

11Alive is working to gather more details about the arrest.

It's just the latest in a series of warrants or arrests for people accused of pretending to be an officer. In one case, a former police officer has been arrested for allegedly claiming he was an active police officer in his current duties working with a local towing company.

Less than a month earlier, a teen was arrested for a seventh time for the crime when he approached a Cobb County home claiming to be a U.S. Marshal.

And just days earlier, in August, a man tried to convince a deputy that he was a federal air marshal but couldn't convince the Troup County law enforcement officer.

Police remind the public that real officers should always provide what agency they work for. In the event that you are unsure of their authenticity - even when driving - experts say you should call 911. And if you are being pulled over, immediately turn on your emergency flashers and pull into the next well-lit public place like a gas station.

