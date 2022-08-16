Doraville gas leak near Montessori school prompts kids to be picked up early, DeKalb Fire says

A nearby Montessori school was let out early due to the gas leak along Raymond Drive, according to DeKalb Fire.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are working a gas leak in Doraville that prompted kids to have to be picked up early at a nearby Montessori school Tuesday.

DeKalb Fire said the gas leak happened at 3121 Raymond Drive. The nearby school was let out early due to the gas leak, according to DeKalb Fire. Officials did not specify which school in the area had an early release.

Fire officials said Raymond Drive continues to be shut down. Raymond Drive is located off of Chestnut Drive near Buford Highway NE.

