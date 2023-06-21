Gwinnett soccer camp provides outlet for kids, health screenings for parents

The health clinics offer blood pressure readings, education, as well as a chance to ask healthcare professionals questions in Spanish.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — It was a rainy Wednesday morning at Honeysuckle Park in Doraville but that didn't stop dozens of children from playing soccer at the park's field.

Eleven-year-old Raul Soto was one of those soccer players. He says if he did not have this summer camp - which is ending next week - he'd likely be home on his phone all day.

"I'm going to miss it and it's going to be boring - my summer - because I like coming here every day," he said.

For two years, the nonprofits have been planning this camp, which helps boys and girls ages 5 to 14, develop their skills, while also providing a free health clinic for parents at the same time.

Pedro Viloria is LCF Georgia's Health and Wellbeing Manager.

"It can prevent kids who otherwise would be loitering, staying at home, have nothing to do, to have an activity," he said. "Not just any activity, but an activity that builds a healthy habit."

The health clinics offer everything from blood pressure readings to education, as well as a chance to ask healthcare professionals questions in Spanish.

"A lot of the community members that we had here today, their blood pressure was taken for the very first time, their glucose levels were taken for the very first time," Viloria explained. "A lot of them don’t have primary doctors."

DeKalb County helped fund this program and now the organizations are looking for support and extra funding to expand it next year, for more children, like 9-year-old Jonathan Tzep.

"I used to play soccer at a different stadium. This one is better because it's more fun and productive," he said. "We're doing passing, controlling the ball, shooting, we usually do matches."

While currently, the program is full, the health clinics are open and free for anybody.