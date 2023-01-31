Sequoyah Middle School evacuated due to smoke, DeKalb Fire says

Here's what we know.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Students, faculty and staff members were evacuated from Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb Fire said they were evacuated due to smoke in the hallways. The middle school is located along Aztec Road.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where you can see a crowd standing outside near the school. Officials have not yet said how the smoke started.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.