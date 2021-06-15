Victim identified in road rage shooting near Doraville over Memorial Day weekend

Investigators believe two rounds of gunfire were shot into Carmen Lee's car, striking her in the head and killing her.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville police are asking the public for help identifying a road rage highway shooting suspect that killed 25-year-old Carmen Lee.

On May 29 at 9:15 p.m., Doraville officers responded to the area of Oakcliff Road and Buford Highway to talk with a 50-year-old man who said his car was shot at several times while heading south on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Winters Chapel Road.

Doraville police later found the shooting took place just north of Doraville in Gwinnett County and turned the incident over to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Shortly after that, however, officers found a white 2008 Toyota RAV4 against the median on southbound Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Tilly Mill Road.

Police discovered the body of Carmen Lee, 25, in the car with a gunshot wound to her head. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Doraville police said they believe the shooting was a one-sided road rage incident but it is not clear why Lee was targeted.

Doraville police are looking for witnesses that may have been traveling in the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard area on May 29 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.