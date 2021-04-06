Body of drowning victim missing since April found on Lake Lanier

Dorian Pinson has been missing for 86 days.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The body found of a drowning victim who has been missing since April has been found on Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 11Alive that 20-year-old Dorian Pinson's family was notified on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were searching for a victim located in the same area Pinson went underwater. A private dive team found his body in Flowery Branch by the Old Federal Camp Ground located nearby Sunrise Cove Marina — the area where Pinson and two other people were using a rented pontoon boat on April 18.

Pinson did not resurface after the group tried to go swimming. Now, it's been 86 days since he was reported missing. The two people who were rescued said they couldn't make it back to the boat because of the wind. The Greenville, South Carolina pro-basketball player is believed to have drowned that Sunday afternoon.

In April, Mark McKinnon with the Department of Natural Resources told 11Alive they searched everywhere they could along the bottom of the lake with radar, but said in 130-feet deep water with trees lining the bottom of the lake, they couldn't locate a body. At the time, McKinnon said their crews also conducted a surface search of the lake area, which involved a shoreline sweep operation, boat searches, and an aircraft.

After weeks of searching for Pinson's body, Hall County suspended its efforts.

His family, desperate to find their loved one, started a fundraising campaign to hire a private dive team in June to search for Pinson's body and bring him back home.

"I just want to see his face and just be able to touch him one more time," Alicia Pinson, Dorian's mother told 11Alive on June 4.

Alicia and Johnny Pinson quit their jobs at the time to temporarily move from Greenville to a Gainesville, Georgia hotel along the lake to be close to the crews working to find their son.