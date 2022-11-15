Police: Driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died

It happened on Nov. 9 off Lavista Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A man doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges.

On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Feverstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.

"Diligent work by our Traffic Specialist Unit led to the identification and location of the suspect vehicle," DeKalb Police said in a statement.

They said the driver was wearing the same clothes from the alleged hit-and-run. He was arrested without incident.

He is being charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving along with hit-and-run.