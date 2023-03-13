Douglas County chairwoman turns herself in following indictment

Commissioner Romona Jackson Jones has since bonded out of jail, records show.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County commissioner, who turned herself in, has since bonded out of jail, records show.

The Attorney General's Office previously indicted Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones and Douglas County Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, along with Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker.

In 2018, Douglas County commissioners took bids to clean the auto tag office building used by Baker. The county awarded the bid to a janitorial service called S&A Express.

Back in February, the grand jury accused Jackson Jones, Mitchell and Baker of conspiracy to rig the janitorial contract.

The indictment reads, "the accused, after reviewing the bids, caused S&A Express’ bid to be exactly the same as the lowest bid” submitted by other contractors."

The indictment also accused chairman Jackson Jones of lying to investigators when asked about when she signed the janitorial contract. She is being charged with false statements and conspiracy in restraint of free and open competition in transactions.