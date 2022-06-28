Douglas County cracking down on short-term rentals

The county has contracted a vendor to make sure short-term rentals are following the county's code.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County leaders have contracted a third party to help crack down on short-term rentals.

The Douglas County Planning and Zoning Department announced its efforts to ensure homeowners follow the area's short-term rental regulations. Leaders said it hired a vendor to help identify properties advertised on platforms as short-term rental units.

Short-term rental properties in the county are defined as houses, portions of houses or accessory buildings advertised as lodging for rent for less than 30 days. These are commonly known as VRBO rentals and Airbnbs.

“We want to protect the investment of owners that are operating a short-term rental property by requiring compliance with all required codes and regulations,” Allison Duncan, Douglas County Planning and Zoning Manager, said in a news release. “We want the traveling public to know that their lodging is safe and properly regulated. And we want to create transparency, so that the community is aware that they will have transient populations moving through their neighborhood.”

For more information on what this initiative could mean for homeowners, contact the Douglas County Planning and Zoning Department at 770-920-7241.