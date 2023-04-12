Douglas County Fire Chief terminated, officials say

Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette was terminated after the county was alerted of his questionable hiring practices.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County fire chief was notified of termination, according to the fire department, on Wednesday.

This move follows 11Alive Investigator Kristin Crowley's February report that the department had hired a firefighter with several run-ins with the law.

Jolivette was placed on paid administrative leave back in 2022 after the 11Alive investigation revealed that the department hired a firefighter who had several run-ins with the law.

Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette was terminated after the county was alerted of his questionable hiring practices. Douglas County officials confirmed that they are terminating the county’s fire chief, which will go into effect on May 1.

Despite facing previous felony theft charges, Daymetrie Williams was hired during Jolivette’s time as chief in 2021. Williams failed to appear for his court date and was also considered a fugitive, all while working for the department.

According to the GBI, the fire department did a background check on Williams, but not until June 29, 2021 -- after he was already hired for the job. GBI said the department ran another background check on Williams nearly a year after he was hired.

Williams was later placed on leave but still received his $46,000 salary, which taxpayers paid.