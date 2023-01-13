Douglas County Fire promotes first woman to Lieutenant Fire Suppression

The fire department welcomed its first woman fire lieutenant, a major milestone for women in the fire safety world.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — History is in the making at the Douglas County Fire & EMS Department.

"Never in the fire department's history has there been a female lieutenant in charge of an entire engine company," Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Commission Chairman of Douglas county, said in a press release. "We've had women promoted to lieutenant in administration, but never out in the field, in the trenches, battling blazes as a company officer in charge," she explains.

Kaitlyn Massey first joined the fire department in March 2016, but seven years and a promotion later, she's the first woman to hold the position in the department's history.

"It's just very exciting," Massey explains. "It's been my goal since I started in the fire department and to finally reach my goal; it's just a great feeling," she added.

A lifelong Douglasville native, Massey tells 11Alive, she's known since the fourth grade that she wanted to become a firefighter.

As the department's new lieutenant in fire suppression, Massey will oversee everyone at her station, including fire trucks and rescue crews.