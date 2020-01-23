DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a house in Douglas County to go up in flames Thursday evening.

The fire happened in the Winston area near Veterans Memorial Highway and Campground Road.

“The first firefighters who arrived on the scene at 7:14 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the house,” Douglas County spokesperson Rick Martin said in a news release.

"The flames were so heavy, firefighters initial response was defensive before attacking the flames and working to put it out," he said.

Firefighters were able to gain control and search inside the structure. They said no one was inside the house.

Douglas County Fire

They also determined that the home didn't have any power.

“The utility company confirmed that the house had no electricity, but it’s unclear who and where the owners of the home were at the time of the blaze," Martin stated.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic as the nearby intersection was closed for a few hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

OTHER HEADLINES:

District Attorney seeking death penalty for mom accused of starving 2-year-old to death

'I don’t have a good feeling': Family worried about pregnant woman who vanished last summer

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old