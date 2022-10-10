Douglas County hosts Operation Green Light in honor of Veterans Day

County Commissioners recently approved in a unanimous vote to celebrate Operation Green Light, a national campaign to honor veterans and connect them to benefits.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County is going green this upcoming Veterans Day.

County Commissioners recently approved in a unanimous vote to celebrate Operation Green Light (OGL), a national campaign to honor veterans and connect them to benefits and services.

From Nov. 1 through Nov .11, the county is asking the public to shine a green light on service members by wearing green, shining a green light in their window or keeping a green light on their porch every evening.

The official Operation Green Light Ceremony will take place Monday, Nov. 77, at 5:30 p.m. outside of the Douglas County courthouse. County officials are asking the public to wear green at the event.

Director of Communications & Community Relations for Douglas County, Rick Martin, said the ceremony would kick off with the illumination of the Douglas County Courthouse.

The courthouse will remain illuminated for the week-long commemoration until Nov. 13

The celebration will then spill over into the Douglas County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. Registration for the parade is currently open, and Martin said they encourage anyone looking to be a part of the event to sign-up particularly Veteran groups, military and reserve units, along with JROTC members and marching bands.

“Veterans are asked to wear green as they take part in our parade. Members of the public also can wear green along the parade route to show their support for veterans as well. Green is the color that we want to encourage everyone to take part in.” Martin said.

Green glow sticks and necklaces, along with miniature American flags, will also be handed out during the parade. Applications will be accepted up until the parade event. Registration can also be done on the Douglas county website here.