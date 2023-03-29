Douglas County Board of Commissioners to pay $5K to keep Saturday court dates

"The Douglas Commission will cover this expense from reserves and emergency funds," officials said in a news release.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the story.

Following an 11Alive report on the drama surrounding a $5,000 yearly expense to open the probate court one Saturday a quarter, the Board of Commissioners and the Douglas County government have agreed to cover the costs.

The commissioners will pay the estimated $1,300 per Saturday – for an annual total of just over $5,000.

According to a county news release, the Saturday sessions were created to accommodate residents who can't interact with the court during regular business hours on Monday through Friday. However, it's an expense to provide courthouse security for the weekend options.

The Probate Court will be open for business on April 8, July 8 and Oct. 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prior to the commissioners agreeing to pay the additional costs, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds sent an email to Probate Judge Christina Peterson demanding reimbursement for the expense and threatened to not open the courts next month if the funds were not received.

“We’re talking about law. There is no judge in the history of the country - maybe even the world - that is responsible to pay sheriff's deputies,” said Peterson.

11Alive made a public records request for the full exchange between the two elected officials after getting a tip.

In one of the emails, Pounds wrote: “I too have a responsibility to this County and I intend to operate within my budget."

The sheriff said county commissioners had only approved some of the $600,000 in overtime funds he requested and wants the overtime for after-hours courthouse events.